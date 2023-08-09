Video: Blue Jays Not Happy with Screech Owl

Jamaica Plain resident Kristin MacDougall was excited to see an owl in the wild for the first time ever on Monday. But the blue jays in her backyard were not as happy.



"It was in the backyard at about 5:30 pm. I heard it after dark for the past few nights, but couldn't find it," said MacDougall. And then she saw it -- and got a great video of it -- with a few blue jays really not being happy about the screech owl who-whoing in an evergreen tree.

In the video you can hear the blue jays screeching at the owl and fluttering around it, and then you get to see one of the most incredible things about a screech owl -- it's ability to move its head up to 270 degrees.