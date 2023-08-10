Spontaneous Celebrations Receives $25,500 Grant for Solar Panels; Friday Fundraiser to Help Match Grant

Spontaneous Celebrations received a $25,500 grant to install solar panels on the roof of its Danforth Street community center, and needs help from the community to match the grant.



The $25,500 is coming from a TernSOLAR challenge grant from the Tern Foundation. The Tern Foundation’s TernSOLAR challenge grant program's purpose is to expand renewable energy use in Massachusetts communities, and make solar technology more accessible to nonprofit organizations like Spontaneous Celebrations.

Spontaneous Celebrations must match the grant, and is holding a Sol Fest fundraiser on Friday to help raise funds (please see flyer below for more info). The remaining cost of the project will utilize the Direct Pay 30% reimbursement provision of the newly implemented federal Inflation Reduction Act, according to a press release. That new federal program supports nonprofit organization's ability to invest in solar power installation.

The proposed solar power project is 44 panels, totaling 18.9 kilowatts, and will cover the entire southwest-facing portion of the building's sloped roof. The solar panels are expected to cover about 87% of the building's electricity usage. After 25 years, the solar panels are estimated to have saved the CO2-equivalent reduction of preserving 19 acres of forest.

“We have always been working to protect the environment and mitigate climate change. Installing solar panels and generating clean renewable energy locally is an essential next step for our organization and community,” said Jennifer Jones, a neighbor and volunteer who is helping manage the project.

Community members are invited to help Spontaneous Celebrations match the TernSOLAR grant challenge can donate at spontaneouscelebrations.org or or attend the Sol Fest Fundraiser Party on Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 to 11 pm at 45 Danforth St.