New Pilot Program Reduces Bluebikes Membership as Low as $5

The city announced a new pilot program, Boston Bikes Pass, which significantly discounts an annual Bluebikes membership for Boston residents.



Boston residents who have not had an annual Bluebikes membership in the last three years are eligible for the $60 per year membership, which is more than half of the regular rate of $129 per year. Boston residents who qualify for MassHealth, SNAP, or meet income guidelines can get an even more reduced rate at $5 per year, compared to regular income-eligible rate of $50 per year. And any Boston resident 16 years old or older who meets income guidelines is eligible for a $5 annual pass, whether or not they have had a Bluebikes annual membership in the past.

The pilot program is running now through June 2024 to make travel by bike more affordable and to bolster the growing demand for Bluebikes, Metro Boston’s public bike share system.

“Boston residents deserve access to sustainable, affordable transit, and the Boston Bikes Pass will help Bostonians get around the city by removing financial barriers,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I encourage our residents to take advantage of these new rates to commute, connect, and explore in our beautiful city..."

"Bluebikes is an important part of our public transit system that provides reliable, affordable biking options for riders of all levels," said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets, and Jamaica Plain resident.

Boston has a goal of a 100-station expansion of the bike share system. The new stations would fill gaps in high-demand areas, making the system more reliable for riders. Nearly 90 percent of Boston households are within a 10-minute walk of a bike share station. The city’s goal is to establish stations within a three to five minute walk in denser residential neighborhoods and for all major transit stations and stops to have bike share stations. A map of existing Bluebikes stations can be found here.

"Mayor Wu's commitment to launching the 'Boston Bikes Pass' reflects a visionary understanding of the bicycle's transformative power as a catalyst for social change and equity in our beloved city,” said Elijah Evans, Executive Director of Bikes Not Bombs. “I am thrilled to see this initiative that aligns so closely with our mission. We firmly believe in using the bicycle as a vehicle for social change, advancing equity in Boston, and investing in a people-centered, climate resilient transportation system. The 'Boston Bikes Pass' will make Bluebikes more affordable and accessible, opening doors to transportation options for all residents."

Residents can apply for a Boston Bikes Pass by visiting boston.gov/bikepass and filling out the appropriate form.