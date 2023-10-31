Remember to Check for Ticks, Even in Jamaica Plain

Hours after having strolled through the Arnold Arboretum this past weekend, one of my family members discovered a tick on his body that was already trying to embed itself. It's easy to think that ticks aren't in Boston because we're in an urban setting, but it is tick season, and Jamaica Plain is one of the most wooded neighborhoods.



While not all fully in JP, the Arnold Arboretum is approximately 281 acres, Franklin Park is 485 acres, and the Forest Hills Cemetery is 250 acres. Through the years, I've seen deer in all three locations. Usually it's just one or two deer at a time, although the most I've was four deer enjoying the arboretum together.

Ticks are bugs that feed on the blood of mammals, birds, or reptiles, and the black-legged (deer) tick and the dog tick are found throughout Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Department of Health. The most common tick-borne diseases in Massachusetts are Lyme Disease, Babesiosis, and Anaplasmosis, but there are also other less common diseases such as Tularemia, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Borrelia miyamotoi, and Powassan virus.

While few visitors report tick encounters at the Arnold Arboretum, it is suggested that people check for ticks after crossing un-mowed areas, and there is information about ticks on the arboretum's website.

The Arnold Arboretum also provides recommendations to visitors for avoiding tick encounters including:

Avoid wooded and bushy areas with high grass and leaf litter.

Walk in the center of paths.

Wear long pants, long socks, and close-toed shoes if you plan on going off the road or paths.

Consider pretreating clothing and shoes with an insect repellant containing Permethrin and/or using an insect repellant on your skin containing DEET.

When you get home, conduct a full-body tick check on yourself, children, and pets. If a tick is discovered, collect the tick for potential testing (to determine if the tick is a carrier of the organism that causes Lyme disease), and consult your doctor immediately.

Dogs are very susceptible to tick bites and tickborne diseases. Keep your dog on a leash.