$7,800+ Raised for JP Main Streets Relief Fund; Applications Now Live

The Jamaica Plain Main Streets Relief Fund will distribute $500 grants to Jamaica Plain residents, or employees of neighborhood businesses. Applications are now open for the fund.



Applications went live on Monday and priority will be given to applicants who are unable to receive or ineligible for other forms of public assistance.

"We would like to place people of color, all genders, people without papers, people formerly incarcerated, and those facing housing instability at the front of the line for support," said an email sent out by JP Centre/South Main Streets.

The total number of grants to be given out in the first round, or any successive rounds, depends on the success of the fundraising campaign. Click here to donate to the relief fund. As of Monday night, $7,805 had been raised for a $10,000 goal.

Recipients will be selected by representatives from each Jamaica Plain Main Streets organization. You can apply for our grant at jpcentresouth.com/application.

Editor's note: The original version of this article incorrectly stated that $7,800 was raised in nine hours. That money was raised from May 5 to May 11.