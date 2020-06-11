JP Reps Fitness Studio Closing Due to Coronavirus

JP Reps Fitness Studio celebrated its second anniversary in March, but they won't be able to make it to their third, as it's another casualty of the Coronavirus.



"We believed that things would work out, and that in a short amount of time, we would return to tap backs, and push ups, inches from one another. We moved to online classes, we rented out bikes and kettle bells, and we kept sliding into your DM’s and emails with updates each week," said the Instagram post. "Sadly, all of those efforts just weren't enough, so it is with a heavy heart, and tears in our eyes, that we regret to inform you all, that REPS JP will not reopen with the phased relaunches implemented by the local government."

The company made no mention of its other location in Beacon Hill closing, and will honor credits purchased from JP at that location. Customers can also use previously purchased classes to access virtual classes.