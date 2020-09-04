160 Residential Units, Restaurant Proposed for 3390 Washington Street

A property owner is proposing to put in 160 residential units and a restaurant on a two-acre site at 3390 Washington St.



In a letter of intent (LOI) sent to the Boston Development & Planning Agency, Chris Tracy, Senior Director of O'Neill and Associates, wrote that longtime owner and operator Robert Harrington of BMS Paper, wants to continue that business and expand upon the building.

The LOI says that approximately 160 residential market rate and affordable units would be built. It is required by city law to build a certain amount of affordable units with any large project.

The eatery would be a "moderately priced neighborhood style restaurant," and the total project would be in 199,000 sq. ft.

The proposal of this development is interesting as it's a mere 190 feet away from an approved and city-financially supported Pine Street Inn supportive housing project. The BPDA has approved that project, and the property owner across the street is suing to block the development, citing an issue of parking. That property is the home of the Turtle Swamp Brewery, whose owners said they also have concerns with the Pine Street Inn development, but are not part of the lawsuit.