Joey McIntyre’s New Video Brings Him Back to The Footlight Club & Jamaica Plain

Joey McIntyre's new video Own This Town begins where his theatrical career started -- The Footlight Club.



Before he was hangin' tough with the New Kids On The Block, McIntyre was in several shows in our beloved neighborhood's community theater. After all, he grew up in Jamaica Plain, and his mother was in Footlight performances for decades.

His video starts off in The Footlight Club, where they filmed in recent weeks.

Then he takes a car ride through Jamaica Plain, clearly reminiscing as many of our local spots are shown -- Costello's Tavern, J.P. Licks, the Soldier's Monument, St Thomas Aquinas Parish, and the post office.

He heads downtown, and the video ends with him pulling up to The Footlight Club.

The song's lyrics, "Like a place you've seen a thousand times..." is playing as he drives past Same Old Place, although then the lyrics say, "...that you've never been before."

McIntyre has also donated a lot of money to The Footlight Club through the years.