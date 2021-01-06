Boston Cyberarts’ GoFundMe Raising $ to Make Up for COVID Losses

The nonprofit organization that runs the Boston Cyberarts Gallery at the Green Street MBTA station has turned to GoFundMe to make up for the money its lost due to COVID.



Boston Cyberarts operates the free gallery in Jamaica Plain, the Art on the Marquee project at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, and numerous other public art projects.

But due to the COVID pandemic, the Art on the Marquee has been suspended, resulting in a projected los of $44,500, according to the organization's GoFundMe page.

"We've brought opportunities to the general public to experience the work of thousands of new media artists, without cost. We also pride ourselves on creating dozens of paid opportunities for MA based artists every year. Right now, we are asking you to support this work," says the GoFundMe page.

Despite the pandemic, the gallery has continued to use its walls of windows to provide programming that changes every month. Currently on display is "Catastrophe Cake" by locals artists Caitlin & Misha. There's also a retrospective documentation of the more than 300 commissioned artworks from Art on the Marquee.

Cyberarts' GoFundMe campaign has a goal of $20,000, and as of Jan. 4, $4,375 had been raised.