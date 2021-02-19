District 6 Boston City Council Candidates Virtual Town Hall on Monday

The two declared candidates for the District 6 Boston City Council seat will participate in a virtual town hall on Monday night.



Kendra Hicks and Mary Tamer will be answering questions on the online virtual event being hosted by the Greater Boston Young Democrats and Young Democrats of Massachusetts on Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 pm.

Current District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley has stated he is not seeking reelection.

Questions can be submitted ahead of time by using this form.

You can join the Zoom meeting by clicking here. Meeting ID: 831 5956 7420 Passcode: 121387

Hicks has been involved in the Hyde Square Task Force, Wake Up The Earth Festival, and Spontaneous Celebrations. Her 2019 art installation about 11 Black women murdered in 1979 was highlighted by Boston.com. Hicks is the Director of Radical Philanthropy and the Co-Director of Resist.

Tamer is a former Boston School Committee member and past president of Boston's League of Women Voters. Tamer is currently the research director for School Facts Boston, an organization that is run by a family advisory board to "identify, discuss and learn about education issues impacting Boston families."