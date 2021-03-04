Jamaica Plain Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Opening on March 13

It's been a long time coming, but it looks like Jamaica Plain will finally have an open recreational marijuana dispensary.



Core Empowerment

Tomas Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer of Core Cannabis told Jamaica Plain News that the company will be opening at 401A Centre St. in Hyde Square on Saturday, March 13 at 11 am to the public. They will be holding a soft opening on March 6 for friends, family, and invited guests.

The approximate 6,000 sq. ft. facility will also feature a social justice museum at its location, as one of the central tenets of Core is social justice. Last summer Core worked with a local artist to create a mural of George Floyd outside of the store.

Core Cannabis signed its host agreement with Boston in February 2019, and more than two years later they will be opening.

"As a woman and minority owned business, we fell in love with the sentiment of the call to unite mothers against injustice," said Tomas Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer of Core Cannabis at the time. "Alex [Golob] took that passion and created this moving design. We couldn't be happier with it and are proud to display his work."

Core Cannabis has also worked to develop community partners, including Regan Youth League, Latin Quarter World's Fair, Mildred Hailey Tenants Task Force, JP Music Festival, Tinlin Family Golf Tournament to Support Brain Aneurysm Foundation, and the Chica Project.