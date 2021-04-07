Lifelong Bostonian Kelly Ransom Announces District 6 City Council Candidacy

There are now three candidates for the Boston City Council District 6 after lifelong resident Kelly Ransom announced her candidacy.



Ransom currently works at Madison Park Development Corporation as the director of communications & public affairs. She has worked in the restaurant industry, was a former City Council staffer, and is a supporter of labor unions.

She announced her candidacy outside of the shuttered Bella Luna restaurant on Tuesday. Ransom is queer, an advocate and ally for marginalized communities, and previously personally experienced being homeless.

Ransom outlined some of her goals on her campaign website including:

Continue recovery efforts for small businesses & restaurants and commit to the growth of local economies in all neighborhoods post COVID-19​

Establish more comfort spaces in partnership with the Boston Public Health Commission for our neighbors living with substance abuse disorder

Push for more mixed-income developments and support non-profits building affordable and supportive housing in District Six​

Increase access to training & mentorship programs for MWBE, BIPOC, and immigrant business owners and entrepreneurs

Increase the City of Boston's FY23 Operating Budget to ensure all school buildings are equitable, safe, green, and healthy environments for students

In alignment with the Boston Teachers Union (BTU), advocate to increase the number of substitute nurses and teachers, hire more psychologists, social workers, custodians, and other staff in order to support all students and to implement all safety protocols

The other two candidates are Kendra Hicks and Mary Tamer. The District 6 seat is being vacated by Matt O'Malley.