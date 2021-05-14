City Council At-Large Candidate Forum on May 17 Hosted by JP Progressives

At least 12 at-large Boston City Council candidates will participate in an online forum hosted by JP Progressives on May 17.



JP Progressives is hosting the forum with Mijente, NAACP, Right to the City Vote, and BEJA. The forum will be at 7 pm and on Zoom. Spanish translation and closed captioning will be enabled on Zoom for the forum.

You can register here to attend the forum.

To participate in the forum, candidates must have to have pulled papers, created a Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance account, a website, and answered the candidate questionnaire of the Boston chapters of Progressive Mass. The two incumbents Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia are scheduled to participate, as is Jamaica Plain resident Alex Gray. The following candidates are confirmed to participate:

Said Abdikarim

Kelly Bates

James Colimon

Domingos DaRosa

Michael Flaherty

Alex Gray

David Halbert

Ruthzee Louijeune

Julia Mejia

Erin Murphy

Carla Monteiro

Nick Vance