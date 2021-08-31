Spontaneous Celebrations Block Party to Celebrate Reopening of Building on Sept. 11

Community cultural organization Spontaneous Celebrations is holding a block party on Sept. 11 to celebrate the reopening of its building.



The renovations are continuing and the organization is inviting the community to come together for a potluck party (bring something to share with your neighbors), and free music.

The ongoing renovations include a new front door design by local artist Connie Barbour, all new hardwood floor on the second floor, rebuilding of the stage infrastructure, and removal of the chimney. Kitchen and bar renovations are underway, including a new exhaust, plus new back stairs to the basement.

The estimated project cost is $250,000 and thanks to grants from the Mass Cultural Council and Boston's Department of Neighborhood Development, plus donations from the community the organization still needs to raise $38,000 to cover all costs.

The block party is from 1 to 5 pm on Saturday, September 11 at 45 Danforth St.