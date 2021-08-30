Boston City Council District 6 Online Candidates Forum on Aug. 31

The three candidates for the Boston City Council District 6 seat will be participating in an online candidates forum hosted by Ward 11 and 19 Democratic Committees on Aug. 31.



Winnie Eke, Kendra Hicks, and Mary Tamer are vying for the District 6 seat which is being vacated by Matt O'Malley, who chose not to run after 10 years in office.

Click here for Part I and Part II of Jamaica Plain News' Q&A's with the three candidates.

Tuesday night's forum starts at 7 pm and will focus on questions that are of particular concerns to District 6. Anyone is welcome to attend the forum by registering for the Zoom link here.

Each candidate will provide an opening statement, answer both yes/no and open-ended questions and give a closing statement.