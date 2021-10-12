Bubble Tea Biz, Happy Lemon, Looking to Open on Washington Street

International bubble tea business Happy Lemon is looking to bring its flavor to Jamaica Plain. Happy Lemon representatives will speak in a virtual meeting on Wednesday to give details of their plan, and to gain support from the neighborhood.



Happy Lemon was founded in 2006, and created a rock salt cheese tea, and first opened in the U.S. in 2014. There are more than 1,000 Happy Lemon stores in the world. This would be Happy Lemon's second store in Boston, with its first opening in The Corner Mall in Downtown Crossing several years ago.

Along with its rock salt cheese tea, Happy Lemon also sells milk tea, lemon based tea, smoothies, waffles and more on its menu (see a sample menu below). The company tries to place stores in high traffic flow areas, which is why they're looking to open at 3193 Washington St., at the corner of Montebello Road.

About 37% of Happy Lemon customers are from the ages of 18-25, and 32% are from 26 to 30, according to Happy Lemon.

The public meeting will be regarding the business seeking a common victualer license. The virtual meeting will be hosted by Jamaica Plain neighborhood liaison Tiffani Caballero from Boston's Office of Neighborhood Services.

The meeting is on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 6 pm. Register here for the meeting.

Below is a sample menu: