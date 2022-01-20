Learn About The Industrial History of Green Street on Jan. 23

How many times have you walked down Green Street in Jamaica Plain? What was on Green Street 100 years ago? What was on Green Street in further back than a century ago? Learn about the industrial history of Green Street during a Jamaica Plain Historical Society virtual presentation on Jan. 23.



Jamaica Plain Historical Society Vice President Michael Reiskind will delve into the history of one of the most interesting conduits in our neighborhood. The eastern section of Green Street was laid out in 1836 and was probably named for Betsy and Abel Green who were local landowners, according to JPHS.

Reiskind's talk will concentrate on the section of Green Street between Amory and Washington streets with its wonderful examples of large brick buildings. These brick buildings have had a wide variety of uses throughout time including industrial, commercial and residential.

You'll also learn more about Jamaica Plain developer Patrick Meehan, who built much of the area. Meehan’s development was influenced by the proximity to the Stony Brook and the Boston and Providence Railroad.

The presentation is free and open to the public, registration is requested at the following link.