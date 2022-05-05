ICYMI: Moss Installation Made By Mayor’s Mural Crew Celebrated Olmsted’s 200th Birthday

Frederick Law Olmsted's 200th birthday was April 26 and the Mayor's Mural Crew celebrated it in a very unique way -- with a moss graffiti installation on the Jamaica Pond Boathouse.

The moss graffiti installation is an Olmsted quote: "Gradually and silently the charm comes over us; we know not exactly where or how."

