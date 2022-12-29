Enjoy some serenity with a babbling icy stream in the Arnold Arboretum.
Also, check out some photos during sunset, and a red-tail hawk who wasn't shy about showing their feathers.
Jamaica Plain News (https://www.jamaicaplainnews.com/2022/12/29/a-serene-stream-sunset-sights-and-a-hawk-at-the-arnold-arboretum/549300)
