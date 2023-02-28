Nosenko ‘I’m Glad You’ve Left’ Exhibit Opens at Jamaica Plain Library March 2

Photographer Yana Nosenko's solo exhibition I’m Glad You’ve Left opens at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library on March 2.



Nosenko's exhibit explores immigration, displacement, nomadism, and familial separation, reflecting on her own experiences growing up within a Kazakh family living in Russia, and now living in the U.S. for the past few years with limited ability to travel outside the country, according to a press release.

“I’ve been told that no one leaves home from an excess of happiness and comfort. One leaves, because it’s not possible to remain," said Nosenko.

Her color photography reveals quiet interiors with unexpected details, nostalgic portraits, and a wistful atmosphere.

Nosenko is currently pursuing her MFA in Photography at MassArt. She first studied design in Moscow and worked for an urban planning company before turning to event photography and portraiture.

I’m Glad You’ve Left is on view from March 2 to May 3, and there will be a reception on March 2 at 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The library is open Monday-Wednesday 10-6, Thursday 12-8, and Friday 9-5, and Saturday 9-2 (closed Sundays). The exhibition space is located on the lower level.

The exhibit is part of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library's rotating art program, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library in partnership with Uforge.