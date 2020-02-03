Celebrate Galentine’s Day with Wine & Chocolate Tour in JP

Wine and chocolate. It's hard to go wrong on Galentine's Day with those two aphrodisiacs. Yes, Galentine's Day.



Galentine's Day was created by Amy Poehler's character Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation to celebrate female friendship on the day before Valentine's Day.

JP Centre/South Main Streets is helping you celebrate Galentine's Day with a wine and chocolate tour, and other special local treats on a Feb. 13 tour through the neighborhood.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Participating businesses include:

Tickets will be available to purchase at check-in. Cash and check payments accepted.