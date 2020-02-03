Celebrate Galentine’s Day with Wine & Chocolate Tour in JP

By |
Print More

Wine and chocolate. It's hard to go wrong on Galentine's Day with those two aphrodisiacs. Yes, Galentine's Day.

Photo courtesy JP Centre/South Main Streets

Galentine's Day was created by Amy Poehler's character Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation to celebrate female friendship on the day before Valentine's Day.

JP Centre/South Main Streets is helping you celebrate Galentine's Day with a wine and chocolate tour, and other special local treats on a Feb. 13 tour through the neighborhood.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Participating businesses include:

Tickets will be available to purchase at check-in. Cash and check payments accepted.

79 Views