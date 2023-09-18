Photos: Construction of the Southwest Corridor Rail Lines from 1980s

The Southwest Corridor rail lines were constructed in the early 1980s. Check out these photos from back then that include construction of the rail lines, English High School, views of downtown, and more.
All photos courtesy of the Jamaica Plain Historical Society/Will and Sharlene Cochrane. All photo information provide by Jamaica Plain Historical Society.
Construction of the Southwest Corridor rail lines and park in Jamaica Plain in the early 1980s. This view is looking from Everett Street towards Jamaica Plain High School. A catastrophic rain created this flood, just before the main drainage hookup was completed.
Construction of the Southwest Corridor rail lines and park in Jamaica Plain in the early 1980s. View from Everett Street looking towards the old Sturtevant factory on Amory Street.
View looking down Everett Street towards Jamaica Plain High School.
Looking south, behind 28 Everett Street, on what was Call Street.
You can see Downtown Boston View looking towards downtown Boston in the background.
View looking at English High School.
Woolsey Square, Call and Green Streets, future site of the new Green Street Station. Previously the Square was a village center, with the post office, the Hotel Gordon, and New Haven and Hartford Railroad Station.
Note the elevated Orange Line on the left and English High School, too.
This view is looking towards the old Haffenreffer Brewery and the Prudential Center.
