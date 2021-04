There will be a candidates forum for the Boston City Council District 6 race on April 28.

The three declared candidates are all expected to participate: Kendra Hicks, Kelly Ransom, and Mary Tamer.

The District 6 seat is open because current councilor Matt O'Malley chose not to run again.

JP Progressives, Mijente, and NAACP Boston Branch are hosting a candidate forum for the District 6 City Council race. The forum will be on Wednesday, April 28 at 7 pm.

Register here for the Zoom forum.